Leo: Lokesh Kanagaraj gives glimpse into the powerful world of Sanjay Dutt aka Antony Das from Vijay starrer

Thalapathy Vijay's Leo, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj is a highly anticipated film. It is well known that Sanjay Dutt is playing the role of antagonist in the film. Today, on the occasion of the Bollywood actor's birthday, the makers unveiled a glimpse video and introduced him as Antony Das. The video shows the powerful world of Antony Das, where he is the ruler and everyone follows him.

Sharing the glimpse video on Twitter, director Lokesh Kanagaraj wrote, "Meet #AntonyDas A small gift from all of us to you

@duttsanjay sir! It was indeed a pleasure to work with you."