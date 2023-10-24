LEO: Lokesh Kanagaraj injures himself during promotions of Thalapathy Vijay starrer in Kerala

The Thalapathy Vijay starrer Leo is running successfully in theaters inside the country and internationally, too. With the tremendous response the film was getting from Kerala theaters, Leo director Lokesh Kanagaraj was scheduled to visit a few venues where the film was running today, notably Aroma Theater in Palakkad, Kavitha Theater in Kochi, and Ragam Theater in Thrissur.

Unfortunately, the scheduled trip for the director had to be cut short due to the large number of people gathering at the Aroma Theater in Palakkad. Even though the theater had tight security and was under police surveillance, the mob-like pandemonium at the site injured the director, which led to him cutting short his trip and canceling the visits to the other two theaters.

Regarding the same incident, director Lokesh Kanagaraj also noted his affection towards the people of Kerala. He urged how he could not make it to the following two venues and assured them he would return to Kerala soon.

The note went like this, “Thank you Kerala for your love.. Overwhelmed, happy and grateful to see you all in Palakkad. Due to a small injury in the crowd, I couldn’t make it to the other two venues and the press meeting. I would certainly come back to meet you all in Kerala again soon. Till then continue enjoying #Leo with the same love.”

Lokesh Kanagaraj’s next lineups

As Leo is currently running in theaters and confirmed that the Thalapathy Vijay starrer is indeed part of the Lokesh Cinematic Universe, fans and loads of people have started speculating on how these characters would interact with one another and how the universe will shape up as we go ahead.

Moreover, Lokesh is set to work with Rajinikanth in his next film, tentatively titled Thalaivar 171, with music being done by Anirudh Ravichander and action choreography fulfilled by Anbuariv duo. Furthermore, it has been speculated that the actor Prithviraj Sukumaran might be playing the main antagonist in the movie, but nothing has been confirmed yet.

