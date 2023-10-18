Leo: Lokesh Kanagaraj REVEALS main reason behind movie; says Thalapathy Vijay gave him complete freedom

Thalapathy Vijay’s upcoming film, Leo, helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj is all set for release on October 19th, and the hype surrounding the film is higher than ever. In a recent press meet, helmer Lokesh Kanagaraj revealed that the main reason for the collaboration with the Bigil actor was the creative freedom that he gave him.

Lokesh Kanagaraj says his bond with thalapathy Vijay has gotten better after Master

The director also added that the main reason behind Leo materializing was his experience with Thalapathy Vijay in their 2021 action film, Master. He also added that the Mersal actor gave him complete creative freedom, and said that the bond between them had only gotten better after the 2021 film.

A loose translation of what Lokesh Kanagaraj told Sun News would be:

“The movie Master is the main reason behind the creation of Leo… It was the freedom that Vijay sir gave me. He told me let this be a 100% Lokesh film. The understanding that Vijay sir and I have between ourselves has only gotten better after Master.”

More about Master

Master is Lokesh Kanagaraj’s third directorial venture, and marked his first collaboration with Thalapathy Vijay. The action film featured an ensemble cast including Vijay Sethupathi, Andrea Jeremiah, Malavika Mohanan, Arjun Das, Shantanu Bhagyaraj, Nassar, and many more. The film received positive responses from critics and fans alike, with both Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi’s performance garnering acclaim.

More about Leo

Leo is the second collaboration between the two, and is all set to release in October. The film features an ensemble cast including Trisha Krishnan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priya Anand, Mysskin, Mathew Thomas, and many more, apart from the Ghilli actor.

The film is bankrolled by SS Lalit Kumar and Jagadish Palanisamy under the banner Seven Screen Studio. The music for the film is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, marking the third collaboration between him and Lokesh Kanagaraj after Master and Vikram. Manoj Paramahamsa acts as the cinematographer, while the editing is done by the helmer’s frequent collaborator Philomin Raj.

