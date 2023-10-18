LEO: Lokesh Kanagaraj reveals THIS is why they cancelled audio launch of Thalapathy Vijay starrer

Leo director Lokesh Kanagaraj who is waiting for his next release with ‘Master’ actor Thalapathy Vijay in just a matter of few hours revealed why they had to cancel the audio launch which they had planned earlier.

While talking to the press about his film Leo, Lokesh was asked why the team Leo decided to cancel their audio launch to which the director said, “I wanted to clarify this ahead as well. The reason why we cancelled the audio launch was when we estimated the number of tickets the whole crew would’ve needed it came to around 12,000 and the seats in the venue itself had only 6000 seats.”

He further added, “Moreover, we came to know later on that in addition to the current estimate, approximately 70,000 to 80,000 tickets would’ve been needed.”

In reference to the recent debacle caused by the AR Rahman concert, director Lokesh added it as an example without taking the event’s name and pointed out how much trouble an event like that, which had limited headcount numbers caused. So the chaos that could’ve ensued in a free event like theirs would’ve been uncontrollable and may have left a black mark on the film.

Lokesh also disclosed how the production company had planned to conduct events in foreign locations like Malaysia and Dubai but when it came to the question of whether to conduct an event now or promote the film inside the country, he chose to stay and promote for the film’s betterment.

Lokesh talks about the recent incident at Rohini Theatre

When asked in the same press meeting about the recent incident which took place at Rohini Theatre, where fans had wrecked the seats of the theatre into shambles during the trailer screening of Leo. Lokesh Kanagaraj replied and said that of course, something like that should never have occurred. Moreover, he talked about how a trailer should be censored and the trailer which was shown in the theatre was just someone taking a YouTube link and playing it to their own volition, and the makers didn’t have any sort of control over it.

Leo starring Thalapathy Vijay is set to hit the screens in just a matter of a few hours. The film which has been the most anticipated release of this year is surely going to set fire to screens and will most likely be celebrated like a festival in theatres tomorrow.

