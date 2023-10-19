LEO: Lokesh Kanagaraj shares heartfelt note prior to film’s release; says “I want to thank my dear Thalapathy Vijay na…”

Before the release of Leo, director Lokesh Kanagaraj shared a heartfelt note expressing his gratitude to his team and the audience. He took to Twitter (now X) to thank his team for their hard work in making such a big film a success, and the audience for their love and support.

The emotional words by the director included, “With just less than a few hours to go for the film's release, this feels very emotional and surreal. I want to thank my dear Thalapathy Vijay na for giving his everything to bring my vision forward. I will always respect you for the immense dedication you've shown us all.”

Check out the official tweet right here!

The director also expressed his gratitude to the entire film team, who have been working tirelessly on the film from the start. He said, “I would like to thank each and everyone who has put their blood and sweat into this project. It's been more than a year since we started working on 'Leo' and it has been a continuous run working day and night to present the film to you.”

Lastly, the director also expressed his gratitude for the film’s audience, for those who all had supported and loved him throughout the journey. He added to his note, “We hope you have an amazing theatrical experience, and I kindly request you all not to share any spoilers of the film.”

About Leo

Leo directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj starring Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role is currently out in theaters and has been roaring ahead as more and more people are set to watch the film. The pre-booking for the movie is at an all-time high and the film is being loved for Thalapathy Vijay’s performance, high-octane action, and the much-touted LCU connection.

The film Leo is the third installment in the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU). It will be followed by Kaithi 2, starring Karthi, which will begin filming after Lokesh completes his next standalone film with Rajinikanth, titled Thalaivar 171.

