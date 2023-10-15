Leo: Lokesh Kanagaraj shares new similar pic with Anirudh Ravichander just days before movie release

The Thalapathy Vijay starrer, Leo, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, is scheduled to release in the theatres in a few days. The film's promotions are in full swing with the crew giving interviews to multiple media organizations and the makers updating with stills and posters from the movie. The film which is the second collaboration of the director with Thalapathy Vijay after Master has already skyrocketed the expectations from the film.

Recently, both Lokesh Kanagaraj and composer Anirudh Ravichander shared a picture that is quite reminiscent of a picture they shared before the release of the Kamal Haasan film Vikram back in 2022.

See Lokesh Kanagaraj and Anirudh Ravichander's photo below

Evidently, Lokesh Kanagaraj is extremely confident about his film Leo and has been reiterating it numerous times. And, the fact that they shared a similar picture hints at how much they both believe in the film and their respective craft. Both the pictures share a lot of similarities, with the Vikram picture featuring Kamal Haasan’s iconic eyes from his title card in the background and both Lokesh and Anirudh holding hands in victory. In the latest photo, the filmmaker-composer duo are striking a similar pose to the 2022 one, with just the difference that, it's Thalapathy Vijay’s eyes featured in the background.

Sharing the picture on social media, both Lokesh and Anirudh used the caption, “Locked & Loaded. #Leo from October 19,” with a fire emoji and ice emoji attached to it. The emojis have been in use since the first look of the film was released, hinting at the two characters that were shown in the trailer. Beyond this, the fact that both the director and music director shared a picture similar to the one before might be a subtle hint at what is yet to unfold in theatres on October 19.

About Leo

Leo is an action-drama film with a gangster-themed plot. As the trailer and songs revealed a few days ago, we can assume that Thalapathy Vijay plays two different characters. And, as per the words from Lokesh Kanagaraj, his assistant director and co-writers, expressed during numerous interviews, Leo will be a 100% Lokesh Kanagaraj film with no-holds-barred dialogues and brutal action set pieces.

The film starring Thalapathy Vijay, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Trisha Krishnan, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priya Anand, Mysskin and many more is sure to be celebrated like a festival in theatres.

ALSO READ: Thalapathy Vijay was impressed with Suriya’s performance as Rolex in Vikram; Lokesh Kanagaraj spills beans