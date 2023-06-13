Leo: Lokesh Kangaraj plans big surprise with Kamal Haasan for Thalapathy Vijay's birthday?

Thalapathy Vijay's next Leo with Lokesh Kanagaraj is the biggest movie in the South. The latest buzz is that the teaser of the film will be released on Vijay's birthday, on June 22. That's not it, the exciting part is Kamal Haasan is said to lent his voice. However, an official confirmation on the same is awaited.

Leo is said to be part of director Lokesh Kanagaraj's cinematic universe so he is making sure that most of his characters from his previous films are part of Vijay starrer. The actor worked with Kamal Haasan on the film Vikram and delivered a blockbuster. The teaser release is anticipated to fill in the gaps and insights into the film's connection to Lokesh's larger universe. Also, what sheer bliss it would be right to watch Vijay on screen with Haasan's voice-over. Well, fans are super excited as well.



About Leo

Trisha Krishnan is the female lead of the film. She is pairing up with Vijay after 14 long years. Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt is the antagonist of the film. Recently, Pinkvilla exclusively learnt that Sanjay Dutt will be seen playing the role of Thalapathy Vijay’s father in Leo. Reportedly, Thalapathy Vijay plays the role of a gangster in his 40s, who is staying in Kashmir, away from the world of gang wars by running a chocolate factory.

Leo features a stellar star cast including Gautham Vasudev Menon, Arjun Sarja, Mysskin, Priya Anand, Mansoor Ali Khan, Mathew Thomas, and others in the supporting roles. Anirudh Ravichander is composing music for the film. Leo is scheduled for a theatrical release on 19 October 2023. Apart from Tamil, it is expected to be released in dubbed versions including Telugu, Kannada and Hindi languages.

Upcoming films

After this, Thalapathy Vijay announced his next with director Venkat Prabhu. The film is tentatively titled Thalapathy68 and Jyothika is expected to be the female lead.

Kamal Haasan is currently busy shooting for upcoming film Indian 2 with director Shankar. After this, the actor announced that he is teaming up with H Vinoth for a socially responsible film. The actor also has a film lined up with Mani Ratnam

