Leo: Makers CONFIRM flashback scene from Thalapathy Vijay starrer was 'fake'; watch video

Leo starring Thalapathy Vijay and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj is running successfully in theaters and crossing strides at the box office. The film was criticized by some critics for the second half of the film especially pointing out a flashback portion in it.

Earlier, director Lokesh Kanagaraj in an interview confirmed that the flashback portion was a fake one and was told from the perspective of a single character which may not be the whole truth. Now the makers have released a video which confirms this claim.

Watch the official video released by the makers of Leo

The release of this deleted footage from the Thalapathy Vijay starter came at a time when many netizens were criticizing the claim of the flashback being fake as a sorry attempt by the makers to cover up their mistake. But this footage officially confirms they were indeed planning it to be a doubtful and mysterious part of the film, making the audience confused on whether the flashback was true or not to the story.

Moreover, Lokesh Kanagaraj has been giving interviews to answer the film’s questions and theories surrounding it. Earlier, Lokesh Kanagaraj was asked whether Leo's character from the film is a good person or a bad person to which the director remained mysterious and said that it’ll be a surprise leading on.

Furthermore, Lokesh also confirmed that his film Kaithi - 2 will feature all the leads of the Lokesh Cinematic Universe and will not be a character-driven movie but more of an event-driven one.

More about Lokesh and future lineups

Lokesh Kanagaraj is said to go on a 6-month long break from social media to focus more on the pre-production and writing works for his next film Thalaivar 171 with Rajinikanth in the leading role.

The film is confirmed to be a standalone movie which does not come under the Lokesh Cinematic Universe and is said to have a lot of talents to be associated with it. The confirmed crew of the film includes Anirudh Ravichander composing the music for the film while the Anbariv duo will handle the action choreography.

