Leo: Makers of Thalapathy Vijay starrer likely to host audio launch event on THIS date; Trisha to attend

Leo, the much anticipated fifth film of Lokesh Kanagaraj, is set to hit the theaters on October 19th, The film stars Thalapathy Vijay, marking the second collaboration between the Bigil actor and the director, after the 2021 action film, Master. As the release date is closing in, the audience are getting to know more and more updates related to the film.

Now, reports are suggesting that the formal audio launch of the event will take place on September 30th. The film is produced by Seven Screen Studio, while Sony Music owns the rights to its audio label. Although there are rumors that the audio launch will take place in Chennai, there is no official confirmation from the makers. It is also speculated that actress Trisha Krishnan, who is playing a prominent role in the film, would be attending the event.

Check out the post below:

The film is said to have only two songs, apart from the background scores. The first song, titled “Naa Ready” is composed by Anirudh Ravichander and has Thalapathy Vijay as the playback singer. The second single is set to release on Vinayagar Chathurthi, which is on September 19th. There is not much information related to the song yet, except that it has been composed and sung by the Jailer composer.

More about Leo

Apart from the Mersal actor and the Petta actress, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt as Antony Das, and Arjun Sarja as Harold Das. The makers of the film had released glimpses introducing both their characters.

The film is also said to have Priya Anand, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mathew Thomas, Mansoor Ali Khan, Mysskin, and more in prominent roles. It is also speculated that the trailer of the film will release around the first week of October, although there has been no official confirmation about the same.

