Leo: Makers of the Thalapathy Vijay starrer react to audio launch rumors; Details inside

Safe to say, Leo is one of the most hyped films of this year The film, which stars Thalapathy Vijay and helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, is all set to hit the theaters on 19th October. Leo would mark a second collaboration between the actor-director duo, the first one being the 2021 action film, Master. As the Thalapathy Vijay starrer Leo gears up for its release next month, the producers of the film have reacted to the rumors of its audio launch.

Producers react to audio launch rumors

In the most recent update related to the film, the makers of Leo have slammed the rumors that there were political powers meddling with the film’s audio launch. The production house of the film, Seven Screen Studio, put out a post on their social media handle, stating the following.

“Sir, this is to clarify that this news is not true..”

The rumors started to swirl owing to the reports by Savukku Media Network that DMK, which is the ruling party in Tamil Nadu, was “arm twisting the producer of Leo”, demanding the distribution rights for the film in Chennai, Chengalpattu, North and South Arcot regions of Tamil Nadu, be given to Red Giant Movies, a production and distribution company owned by actor and politician Udhayanidhi Stalin.

A report by Savukku media also claimed that the political powers were threatening not to give permission to use the Nehru Indoor Stadium, which is the most likely venue for the audio launch. Although there has been no official confirmation with regards to the date and venue of the audio launch, it is speculated that the event will take place on 30th September at the Nehru Indoor Stadium.

More about Leo

Leo is the fifth directorial venture of Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film features an ensemble cast, including Thalapathy Vijay, Trisha, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mansoor Ali Khan, Mathew Thomas, Priya Anand, and many more. The music for the film has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander, and the cinematography has been handled by Manoj Paramahamsa. Lokesh’s frequent collaborator Philomin Raj has handled the editing for the film.

The film will be released in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil and Hindi, and the makers of the film have released posters in all 4 languages to promote the film. The Hindi poster of the film features Antony Das, the antagonist played by Sanjay Dutt as well.

