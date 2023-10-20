LEO: Makers share vibrant FDFS celebration glimpse of Vijay starrer; VIDEO

Leo, the most anticipated film of the year starring Thalapathy Vijay and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, is running successfully in theaters across the country, winning over fans and audiences alike with its high-octane action, thrilling storyline, and stellar performances.

The video shows the filmmakers, director Lokesh Kanagaraj, and composer Anirudh Ravichander celebrating and watching the film with the audience. Actresses Kalyani Priyadarshan, Keerthy Suresh and Aishwarya Lekshmi were also seen in the video enjoying the FDFS of the Thalapathy Vijay starrer.

The film is a huge hit in theaters, with fans enjoying it in full swagger. Many audiences are still going to see the film because it offers a great theatrical experience and intricate action set pieces.

The Lokesh Kanagaraj-Thalapathy Vijay collaboration was met with mixed to positive reviews from the critics with many praising Thalapathy Vijay’s performance in the film. The film as suggested earlier is a complete action-drama that does not offer anything from a story angle. The film was however praised for its gory and high-edge action and how Vijay carried forward the whole film with his acting abilities, which unlike his previous films offers a more in-depth and vulnerable side to his performing range.

The film which featured an amazing build-up in the first half and an interesting interval block gets wrapped up and forced into a rushy second half for the film’s conclusion. However, the film is still receiving love from the audience because of the action and acting, which is likely to roar more in the upcoming days.

