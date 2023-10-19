Leo Movie Twitter Review: Here’s what audience has to say about Thalapathy Vijay starrer

Leo, the much-anticipated film starring Thalapathy Vijay and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, has finally hit theaters, and fans are sharing their initial reactions. Some fans are thrilled with the film, calling it a must-watch theatrical experience, while others are expressing disappointment. Several netizens who watched the film's first day, first show (FDFS) took to Twitter (now X) to share their mixed reviews. Some viewers claimed that the film is below average, while others praised it as superb and a good watch.

Positive reviews for Leo on X (formerly Twitter)

Early Twitter (now X) responses indicate that Leo is dividing the audiences with some viewers calling it a must-see theatrical experience and others saying it's a disappointment.

Positive reviews highlight the film's exceptional performances. Netizens have been lauding the tight screenplay and extraordinary execution of the storyline. Director Lokesh Kanagaraj's cinematic prowess is evident as he brings life to a remarkable character and infuses his signature narrative style.

The movie is said to be packed with surprises, and surprising moments like the interval, climax, and action sequences that are being described as spine-tingling.

Anirudh Ravichander’s background music is being hailed as the backbone of the movie, providing a gripping atmosphere. The supporting cast, including Trisha, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun, GVM, and Mathew Thomas, have been garnering praise for their excellent characterization and acting.

Negative reviews for Leo on X (formerly Twitter)

Some negative reviews have suggested that Leo fails to live up to the high expectations and hype surrounding the film. Some viewers have noted that the movie struggles to maintain a consistent level of engagement, leading to moments of boredom that detract from the overall viewing experience.

Some critics are comparing Leo to Lokesh Kanagaraj's previous films, Vikram and Kaithi, and finding it to be his weakest work yet. Despite strong performances from Thalapathy Vijay and the cast, Leo is being described as a mediocre film.

The final audience verdict on Leo based on Twitter (now X) reviews

Leo has received mixed initial reactions from audiences. The film has generated a lot of buzz, but it remains to be seen whether it can live up to the hype. The true verdict will be formed as more people see the film in theaters.

Leo's plot

Leo, the much-anticipated film starring Thalapathy Vijay, follows Parthiban, a coffee business owner in Himachal Pradesh. His life is turned upside down when a heroic act makes him a news headline and catches the attention of Antony Das (Sanjay Dutt) and Harold Das (Arjun), who believe him to be their estranged cousin, Leo Das.

