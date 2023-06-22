Leo Naa Ready Song OUT: Thalapathy Vijay's mass signature step can be the next viral thing on the Internet

The much-awaited first single Naa Ready from Thalapathy Vijay's Leo is here. The party song has been released as a treat to fans on his birthday after taking the internet by storm with a promo video and first look. Sung by the man himself, Thalapathy, the music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander and will make you want to hit the dance floor.

The first single promises a perfect mass anthem. The actor's singing and dance moves make for a perfect treat to fans. He is seen dancing with a cigarette in his mouth, along with a huge crowd. The song also gives glimpses of BTS moments from the sets while shooting for the song.

Sharing the full video song of Naa Ready on Twitter, the director wrote, "#NaaReady is all yours now! Thank you for making this a special one @actorvijay na."

Watch the Naa Ready song here:

Leo first look

On June 22, at midnight 12, Lokesh Kanagaraj unveiled the first look poster of Vijay from Leo. The poster has been receiving massive response and fans managed to decode it from various angles. The poster shows Thalapathy Vijay in his fierce, action-hero avatar, performing a high-voltage fight sequence with a blood-coated sledgehammer in his hand and a wolf behind him in a jungle. While the first look went viral, a few netizens compared it with the popular HBO series Game Of Thrones. Fans also decoded a few connections to prove that Leo is part of Lokesh Cinematic Universe.

The second look poster is expected to be released tomorrow. While the first look was on the background of ice, the second poster is said to be on the theme of fire.

About Leo

Leo is said to be a gangster drama, and belongs to LCU aka Lokesh Cinematic Universe, the action-crime thriller universe established by director Lokesh Kanagaraj. Trisha Krishnan will appear as the female lead in the project, thus reuniting with Vijay after a very long gap. Sanjay Dutt, the popular Bollywood star will make his Tamil cinema debut with the project, as the lead antagonist. The project features a stellar star cast including actor-director Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mansoor Ali Khan, Arjun Das, and others. Kamal Haasan and Chiyaan Vikram are also said to be a part of the star cast. Anirudh Ravichander is composing the songs and original scores for the project.