Leo OTT release: When and where to watch Thalapathy Vijay starrer action-thriller online

The eagerly awaited digital premiere of the Tamil movie Leo, starring Thalapathy Vijay, Trisha, Sanjay Dutt, Madonna Sebastian, Gautham Menon, and Priya Anand, is set to hit Netflix on November 24, 2023, for Indian audiences. The film's global release across Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi languages is scheduled for November 28, 2023.

Netflix made the official announcement on its Instagram handle, sharing a post captioned: "The wait is finally over!! We have some Bloody Sweet news for you. Naa Ready! Are you? #Leo is coming to Netflix on 24th Nov in India and 28th Nov Globally in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada & Hindi."

In Leo, Thalapathy Vijay portrays Parthiban, an animal rescuer and cafe owner, living a peaceful life with his wife (Trisha) and their two children. However, his world takes a dramatic turn when a gang of dacoits threatens his life, setting the stage for an intense drama. Leo delivers on expectations, adhering to Vijay's beloved formula of action-packed sequences, powerful dialogues, and a compelling narrative that transforms him from a mere star into a heroic savior.

Inspired by A History of Violence (a 2005 Hollywood film based on the 1997 graphic novel of the same title), Leo is written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and is part of the filmmaker's LCU (Lokesh Cinematic Universe) franchise. Leo is set immediately after the events of Kaithi (2019), the first LCU movie, and features an important crossover of actor George Maryan as Napoleon from that world to Leo.

Leo marks the second collaboration between Thalapathy Vijay and the director and is slated for release in October. The film boasts an ensemble cast including Trisha Krishnan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priya Anand, Mysskin, Mathew Thomas, and many more, alongside the Ghilli actor. With a runtime of 2 hours and 44 minutes, the Leo movie also features special appearances by Anurahg Kashyap and Kamal Haasan (voice only).

The film is produced by SS Lalit Kumar and Jagadish Palanisamy under the banner Seven Screen Studio. The music for the film is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, marking the third collaboration between him and Lokesh Kanagaraj after Master and Vikram. Manoj Paramahamsa acts as the cinematographer, while the editing is done by the helmer's frequent collaborator Philomin Raj.

