'Leo played huge role in helping me overcome my financial struggles': Gautham Menon on Dhruva Natchathiram release

Director Gautham Vasudev Menon is all set to release his much-delayed film Dhruva Natchathiram this year. The filmmaker-actor has now revealed how he took on multiple acting roles to manage his financial dues, with Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo playing a key role in helping him overcome those struggles.

Gautham Vasudeb Menon on how Leo helped in overcoming financial struggles

Speaking to Galatta Plus, Gautham Vasudev Menon revealed that, in order to clear his financial liabilities, he accepted several acting roles. Among the films he worked on, Thalapathy Vijay-starrer Leo significantly helped him manage his situation.

The actor-director said, “No one stepped forward to support the release of Dhruva Natchathiram, so I chose to act in films. Leo played a huge role in helping me overcome my financial struggles. Now, the Dhruva Natchathiram censor process has been completed under my name. Only a minor issue remains, which will be resolved within a week.”

For those unaware, Dhruva Natchathiram: Chapter One – Yuddha Kaandam is a spy action thriller starring Chiyaan Vikram in the lead role. Directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, the film was also produced by him under the banner of Ondraga Entertainment.

The film follows the story of John, a covert operative who leads an anti-terrorist unit called The Basement, consisting solely of elite professionals. The movie was initially announced in 2013 with Suriya in the lead role. However, due to creative differences, the project was shelved.

In 2015, Menon revived the project with Vikram as the lead and planned a 2017 release. However, due to the filmmaker’s mounting financial issues, the film was repeatedly delayed, with multiple release dates announced over the past decade.

After a release date was last announced in November 2023, the movie was once again postponed. However, recent reports suggest that the filmmaker has resolved the issues and is aiming to release the film in theatres by March 2026, though official confirmation is still awaited.

Apart from Vikram, the film features Ritu Varma, Aishwarya Rajesh, Simran, R. Parthiban, Radhika Sarathkumar, Vinayakan, and several others in key roles. Additionally, the director has previously revealed plans to develop the film into a franchise.

