Leo, Ponniyin Selvan 2, Jailer and more: Most awaited Tamil films of 2023
Tamil film industry is set to have a super exciting year ahead in 2023, with some highly promising projects in the pipeline including Leo, Ponniyin Selvan 2, and more.
The Tamil film industry is currently going through a very interesting phase. The supremely talented filmmakers of Kollywood have now learned to strike a balance between the quality and commercial viability of their films. Some excellent content is being produced from Tamil cinema, in a way that it can travel across the globe and appeal to audiences irrespective of language and culture. The massive successes of films like Ponniyin Selvan and Vikram are the best examples of the same.
So, when it comes to 2023, exciting times are ahead for Tamil cinema, with some highly promising projects gearing up hit the theatres. Now, let's have a look at the most-awaited Tamil films of the year.
Thalapathy Vijay's Leo
Undoubtedly, the most hyped Tamil film at the moment is Thalapathy 67 aka Leo, the upcoming gangster drama that features Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role. The project, which marks the star's second collaboration with hitmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj, has been setting internet on fire with its unique announcement teaser which was released on February 3, Friday. The movie, which features a stellar star cast including Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Trisha Krishnan, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priya Anand, Mysskin, Mansoor Ali Khan, and others, is slated to hit the theatres on October 19, this year.
Check out the title announcement poster of Leo, below:
2. Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan 2
The much-awaited sequel of Mani Ratnam's 2022-released magnum opus is set to hit the screens on April 28, this year. The second part is also expected to recreate the magic of the first installment which emerged as Tamil cinema's all-time highest-grossing film. The main star cast of part 1, including Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, Jayam Ravi, and others will reprise their roles in PS 2, while a bunch of new faces is also expected to featured in important roles.
Check out Ponniyin Selvan 2 release date announcement post, below:
Hopelessly in love with Indian cinema, Akhila grew up watching Malayalam and Tamil films and those are still her firs...Read more