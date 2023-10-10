Leo, Salaar to Bhagavanth Kesari: 2023 to end on high note with Prabhas starrer

The first half of 2023 has been a mixed bag as far as South Indian cinema is concerned. Needless to say, there was no dearth of moneyspinners this year as well; take, for instance, Rajinikanth and Nelson Dilipkumar’s Jailer. But, along with that, there were many films that were released with sky-high expectations and went on to become humongous letdowns.

Nevertheless, as there are merely three more months left until the year ends, let’s take a look at some of the biggest releases that the coming months of 2023 have in store for us.

Film Journalist and trade analyst Himesh Mankad predicts, "Leo is undoubtedly the biggest attraction of the season as the combo of Vijay and Lokesh is expected to set the box office on fire. If the content delivers, the film could emerge as an all-time highest-grosser in Tamil Nadu and also set some records for a Tamil-origin film in Kerala and APTS. The hype is off the roof and the eyes are now on Lokesh to deliver a power-packed film."

Leo

Without a doubt, the most anticipated release in all of South India at the moment is Lokesh Kanagaraj’s fifth directorial venture, Leo. The film Leo marks the filmmaker’s second collaboration with Thalapathy Vijay, and this time around, the cast is even more star-studded than their first outing, Master. Also to note, with Leo, Vijay will reunite with Trisha after over a decade. The two actors make for one of the most beloved onscreen pairs in Tamil cinema. But, more than anything else, fans are looking forward to witnessing how Lokesh Kanagaraj has molded Vijay into his celebrated cinematic universe.

About Tiger Nageswara Rao, Mankad says, "Trailer has got the conversation rolling and is carrying the vibe of a hit film from Ravi Teja. Same for Bhagavanth Kesari, as the trailer merges the image of NBK with new dynamics. The Telugu industry might see two big hits in Dussehra Period."

Tiger Nageswara Rao

It seems as if October will be a month of big releases. Leo and Bhagavanth Kesari aren’t the only star vehicles gearing up for release this month; giving them company will be Tiger Nageswara Rao. Ravi Teja is expected to feature in an all-new avatar as the titular character in the Vamsee directorial. Anupam Kher and Nupur Sanon also join Ravi Teja in what looks like a riveting mass adventure.

Further, Mankad also reports and analyzes the box office collection of Prabhas starrer Salaar. "The year would end on a high note with Salaar. It's Prabhas in an out-and-out mass entertainer after a long long time and the excitement is off the roof in the fans to see this actioner. The fact that it's directed by KGF fame Prashanth Neel is just hyping the film further. A record start is assured for the film in most of the markets, as Prabhas will be the Santa for the audience in delivering entertainment during Christmas," the trade analyst concludes as he predicts the South Cinema box office for the second half of 2023.

Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire

Prabhas’ previous outing, Adipurush, fared poorly at the box office. The actor is hoping to redeem himself, and that too with the man who made one of the most celebrated mass films in recent times, Prashanth Neel. Prashanth Neel collaborates with Prabhas after the glorious success of the Yash starrer KGF franchise, and naturally, expectations are through the roof. However, what is most exciting is the fact that Salaar will be clashing with Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki at the box office.

Bhagavanth Kesari

October 19 will turn out to be an engrossing day for mass cinema lovers and also for fans who are into big-screen clashes. On that date, Nandamuri Balakrishna and Bhagavanth Kesari will be looking forward to conquering the box office by defeating other big-budget entertainers. Big names like Arjun Rampal, Kajal Aggarwal, and Sreeleela are alluring additions to the cast of Bhagavanth Kesari.

Of course, the aforementioned films aren’t the only big releases in store for the audience as we near the end of 2023. There’s Dhanush’s Captain Miller, which will add its name to the already crowded list of December releases. Besides that, Rakshit Shetty and Rukmini Vasanth are reuniting again to enthrall the audience with Sapta Sagaradaache Ello - Side B, a sequel to Sapta Sagaradaache Ello - Side A.

Alas! It is safe to say that 2023 will end on a rather satisfactory note for cinema lovers.

