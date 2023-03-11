Leo: Sanjay Dutt joins Kashmir schedule to shoot face off scenes with Thalapathy Vijay; Gets a grand welcome

Thalapathy Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj's next Leo is one of the most awaited and anticipated movies. The film features Sanjay Dutt as an antagonist after his powerful performance in KGF. As the shoot is progressing in Kashmir, the Bollywood actor joined the sets too. Sanjay Dutt got a grand welcome on sets of Leo in Kashmir as he begins shooting.

The makers shared a glimpse of Sanjay Dutt as he joined the sets. The video shows the Bollywood actor getting a grand welcome from the team, meeting Thalapathy Vijay, and hugging and interacting with him. The mentioned Sanjay Dutt and Vijay's meet as 'the most awaited face off'.

Sharing the video on social media, the makers wrote, "Roll out the red carpet @duttsanjay sir has arrived in style to set the screen on fire Exclusive video venum nu keteengalame, engaluku keturchu." Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, who is already impressed with his antagonist in KGF, is returning as villain again in Leo. This will mark his debut in the Tamil film industry.

Leo is reportedly said to be based on Lokesh Kanagaraj's Cinematic Universe. The director previously worked with Vijay on the blockbuster film Master. Trisha Krishnan is the female lead of the film. She is pairing up with Vijay after 14 long years.