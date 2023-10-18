Leo setback in Tamil Nadu: Government denies 7 AM shows for Thalapathy Vijay starrer

Thalapathy Vijay's much-anticipated Tamil film, Leo, had generated immense excitement among fans eager to watch it on opening day. However, there were rumors of showtime changes. The Madras High Court had directed the Tamil Nadu government to consider a request from Seven Screen Studios, the film's production banner, to allow 7 AM screenings of Leo. The production company had initially sought 4 AM shows, but the court rejected it due to the absence of government approval.

Recent reports now indicate a setback in show timings, specifically in Tamil Nadu. After a legal battle and discussions with government officials, the decision was made to deny permission for morning shows, including both 4 AM and 7 AM screenings.

Tamil Nadu government DENIES 4 AM and 7 AM shows

The producers of Leo had initially sought permission to conduct screenings at 4 AM and 7 AM on the film's release date, October 19, and from October 20 to 24 for the 7 AM shows. Subsequently, the Tamil Nadu government granted theaters the leeway to host up to five shows per day for six days, exceeding the standard limit of four shows.

However, following negotiations with the film's production team, the government's final decision is to revoke the approval for the 4 AM and 7 AM showings. As a result, Leo will commence its first screening in Tamil Nadu at 9 AM, aligning with this decision across the state.

Early morning screenings in other states

Despite the setback in Tamil Nadu, Leo is is poised to offer early morning screenings in various other states such as Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana. Notably, the film's international premiere shows have experienced overwhelming demand, with tickets selling out rapidly, building considerable excitement among the audience.

Leo booking update

The highly anticipated movie Leo, featuring Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role, is scheduled for release on October 19. The film has witnessed a surge in bookings, breaking records both domestically and internationally.

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj, in a recent interview, urged the audience to come to the theater with an open mind for a complete cinematic experience. He also highlighted the significance of the first ten minutes of the film, suggesting that viewers not miss the introductory part.

The film boasts a star-studded ensemble, including Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Trisha, Arjun Das, Mysskin, Gautham Menon, Priya Anand, and Sandy. Produced by Seven Screen Studios, the film features a captivating soundtrack composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

