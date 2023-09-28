Leo song Badass Glimpse OUT: Thalapathy Vijay and Anirudh Ravichander are back to set screens on fire

Thalapathy Vijay, one of the biggest crowd-pullers of the Tamil film industry, is reuniting with acclaimed filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj for his next outing, Leo. The highly anticipated project, which is touted to be an out-and-out gangster action thriller, is gearing up for its grand theatrical release in October, this year.

As you may know, Leo also marks the reunion of Thalapathy Vijay and renowned music composer Anirudh Ravichander, after some highly successful outings in the recent past. After the massive success of the first single 'Naan Ready', the makers of the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial are now set to release the second single 'Badass'. Interestingly, the Leo team surprised Tamil film fanatics by dropping the Badass glimpse video unannounced on social media, at 12 AM, today (September 28, Thursday).

Badass Glimpse from Leo promises an electrifying track

The recently released Badass Glimpse video from Leo, which features leading man Thalapathy Vijay in the backdrop of his chocolate factory, has clearly won the internet and is now going viral. The video, which showcases its visuals in a neon yellow and black format, promises that the much-awaited second single of Lokesh Kanagaraj's movie is definitely going to emerge as a chartbuster.

The vocals by music composer Anirudh Ravichander clearly elevate the whole experience. More details of the song, including the name of the lyricist, are expected to be revealed along with its lyrical video, which is slated to be released today at 6 PM.

Watch the Badass glimpse from Leo, below:

Leo audio launch cancelled

As reported earlier, the much-awaited Leo audio launch event, which was slated to be held at the Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai on September 30, Sunday, has been canceled. According to the makers of the film, the decision was made due to 'overflowing pass requests and safety constraints'. However, this move has clearly upset the Vijay fans and Tamil cinema lovers.

About Leo

Thalapathy Vijay is reportedly playing the titular role in Leo, which features Trisha Krishnan as the female lead. Sanjay Dutt, the renowned Bollywood star is making his Tamil debut with the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial, as the lead antagonist. Leo features a stellar star cast including Gautham Vasudev Menon, Arjun Sarja, Anurag Kashyap, Mysskin, Mansoor Ali Khan, Priya Anand, and others in supporting roles.

