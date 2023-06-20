Leo Song Naa Ready Promo: Thalapathy Vijay and Anirudh Ravichandren are back with upbeat dance number

The first single from the highly anticipated film Leo is all set to release on Thalapathy Vijay's birthday, June 22. Today, the director shared the promo video of the song as he sent advance birthday wishes to the superstar. The lyrical promo video hints at another blockbuster track from the combination of music composer Anirudh Ravichandren and Vijay.

The promo video gives a sneak peek into the thumping music without revealing any visuals. But the music definitely promises another chartbuster like Vaathi Coming, Arabic Kuthu and etc. The 30 seconds video is the perfect tease for fans, who are eagerly waiting for the song's release.

Sharing the promo song video on Twitter, Lokesh Kanagaraj wrote, "Indha paadalai paadiyavar ungal VijayAdvance Happy Birthday wishes @actorvijay Anna."

Watch the video of Thalapathy Vijay's Na Ready song here:

About Vijay's birthday and Na Ready song

Thalapathy Vijay will be celebrating his birthday on Thursday and the celebrations have begun. He also became the first Tamil actor to feature on New York City’s Times Square Billboard. His fans played a video of the actor featuring several stills of the actor ahead of his birthday. Fans have taken Twitter by storm with pre-birthday celebrations including special videos, posters, philanthropic activities and more.

The poster of Na Ready's song caught controversy as Vijay is seen smoking a cigarette. Rajya Sabha MP Anbumani Ramadoss slammed the actor in his tweet, where he stated that he has a social responsibility towards children and refrain from doing smoking scenes in movies. The politician mentioned that he should not adhere to smoking as it can influence many, including children.

About Leo

Leo is touted to be an out-and-out gangster thriller and belongs to LCU aka Lokesh Cinematic Universe, and will have connections with directors earlier outings Kaithi and Vikram. Trisha Krishnan is the female lead of the film. Sanjay Dutt, who is the antagonist, is also playing the role of Vijay's father in the film, as per sources revealed to Pinkvilla. Gautham Vasudev Menon, Arjun Sarja, Mysskin, Priya Anand, and others essay supporting roles in the film.

