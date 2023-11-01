Leo Success Meet: Trisha Krishnan opens up about working with Thalapathy Vijay; thanks Lokesh Kanagaraj

Thalapathy Vijay’s latest film, Leo, helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, has been a roaring success. As the film completed two weeks at the box office, the makers of the film organized a success event in celebration, which was attended by the cast and crew of the film.

Apart from being a blockbuster hit, Leo also marked the reunion of the fan-favorite duo Trisha Krishnan and Thalapathy Vijay on the silver screen after a gap of 15 years. The last film they were seen together was the 2008 action film Kuruvi. While addressing the audience during the success event, the Ponniyin Selvan actress talked about working with Vijay and said it was like “meeting a high school friend after a long time.”

The actress also thanked helmer Lokesh Kanagaraj as well as revealed that she was happy to be a part of the Lokesh Cinematic Universe, or the LCU for short. A rough translation of her speech would be:

“Lokesh, thank you for Sathya. Glad you didn’t kill me in the movie, and I’m honored to be a part of LCU. Working with Vijay was like meeting a high school friend after a long time, and in my 20-year-long career, the longest time has been spent with him.”

Vijay and Trisha’s journey in cinema over the years

Prior to Leo, Trisha and Vijay have appeared together in four films, all of which have been blockbuster hits. They first appeared together in the 2004 film Ghilli, helmed by Dharani. The film is still considered one of the best films in the Mersal actor’s career.

The duo was next seen in the 2005 action film Thirupaachi, helmed by Perarasu. Following that, they were also a part of the 2006 action thriller film Aathi, which had Ramana as its helmer. They were finally seen together in Kuruvi, which was released in 2008 and was helmed by Dharani.

More about Leo

Leo is the third installment in the Lokesh Cinematic Universe, which features the 2019 film Kaithi featuring Karthi and the 2022 film Vikram featuring Kamal Haasan. The film features an ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Mathew Thomas, Mysskin, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and more, apart from the two lead actors.

The film was bankrolled by Seven Screen Studio, and the music for the film was composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The cinematography department has been handled by veteran cinematographer Manoj Paramahamsa.

