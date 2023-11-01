Leo Success Meet: Director Rathna Kumar’s speech goes viral; WATCH video of Thalapathy Vijay hugging him

Director Rathna Kumar who has worked with Lokesh Kanagaraj in both Vikram and Leo has conveyed a special speech at the success meet event which is going viral now.

The speech was said in gratitude to Thalapathy Vijay and the team Leo, with a striking dialogue taken by an analogy of a bird going viral now. The director had said, “No matter how high you fly, if you are hungry, you must come down."

Check out Rathna Kumar and Thalapathy Vijay's hug

The speech and gratitude of the director are going viral all over the internet now and are being received greatly by the audience. He even pointed out how his sole focus is on Thalapathy Vijay and how he is a big fan of his. He added that even during the time of Master, the incident at Neyveli was such an inspiring moment.

Along with Rathna Kumar, director Deeraj Vaidy of Jil Jung Juk fame was also present onstage. Deeraj had also worked in Leo as a co-writer and expressed his gratitude towards both Thalapathy Vijay and Lokesh Kanagraj for the opportunity.

He also added that it was Thalapathy Vijay who helped a lot during the Covid-19 crisis and moreover, he was responsible for the resurgence of the theaters.

Both the writers also expressed their interest in giving a hug for the star actor which he quickly obliged and hugged them both quickly at the event venue.

More about Leo success meet

Leo’s success meet is a special occasion for many fans of Thalapathy Vijay as many are waiting for him to give his special speech during the event, which was missed earlier due to the audio launch of the movie being cancelled.

Moreover, actors like Trisha Krishnan, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Arjun Sarja, Madonna Sebastian and many more have also graced the venue and are expected to speak at the venue and share their experiences as well.

