Leo Success Meet: Thalapathy Vijay, Trisha and Lokesh Kanagaraj arrive in style; VIDEOS

The success meet of Leo, starring Thalapathy Vijay, Trisha, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja and many more is happening on Wednesday, November 1, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai.

Actors Vijay and Trisha along with the director of Leo, Lokesh Kanagaraj have finally arrived at the venue and are a part of the fan frenzy.

Watch as the team of Leo finally arrives at the success meet venue:

The love for Thalapathy Vijay and his co-stars is evident from the high-octane welcome the fans gave them. The event packed with audiences was presented vibrantly, with a DJ packing in some awesome tunes as the stars arrived.

Before Vijay, Trisha, and Lokesh arrived. Many other actors including Arjun Sarja, Madonna Sebastian, George Maryan, Sandy Master, Mansoor Ali Khan, and Gautham Vasudev Menon were also welcomed by the attendees, in a festive manner. The love for Leo and its makers was after the massive success the film has garnered at the box office and in theaters.

The success meet event for Leo also marks a special moment for many fans as the film’s crew had to cancel the audio launch event which is tradition in Thalapathy Vijay releases. The audio launches for the Leo actor's films are solely because of the speech Thalapathy Vijay provides at the end of every event. In the speech, the actor is always seen expressing himself wholeheartedly. And, he might even treat his fans with a “Kutty Story” (small story), one thing widely celebrated for over a year.

More about Leo

The Thalapathy Vijay starrer Leo is being celebrated in theaters worldwide. The film directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj was received by critics with mixed to positive reviews. An overall take from the film suggests it is being loved by many.

Leo which is part of the Lokesh Cinematic Universe is expected to bring back Thalapathy Vijay’s character in future films as the franchise goes on.

