Leo: Tamil Nadu government grants permission for special screenings of Thalapathy Vijay's starrer

Thalapathy Vijay starrer Leo is just days away from its release on October 19 and as fans are gearing up for the film’s release to be celebrated as a festival, good news arrives for them as well. The Tamil Nadu govt has issued a notice granting special permissions for the film.

As per the issued notice, the state govt has granted two requests for early shows in the state. The issued notice reads, "In the representation first read above, the Seven Screen Studio, Unit of Kal Flick Private Limited Chennai, has stated that the producers of Tamil film titled "LEO" starring Thalapathy Vijay, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun, Trisha and others Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and they have planned to release this movie worldwide on 19th October 2023 for Pooja Holidays and they have requested to grant permission for 2 (two) Special show on 19.10.2023 at 4.00 A.M. & 7.00 A.M. and 1 (one) Special show from 20.10.2023 to 24.10.2023 at 7.00 A.M.”

The official statement by the Govt

The notice further added, "the Commissioner of Revenue Administration, who was consulted to offer his remarks on the above representation, has stated that the jurisdiction is laid down in the law to be decided at the Government level. Due to increasing the time of special screenings and screening special show in theatres, adequate arrangements should be made with the cooperation and security of the Police Department without causing any health impairment and overcrowding in theatres.”

The note concluded by saying, The Government, after careful consideration, have decided to accept the request of the Seven Screen Studio, Unit of Kal Flick Private Limited, Chennai and to accord permission to conduct a Special show for the film title "LEO" on 19.10.2023, 20.10.2023, 21.10.2023, 22.10.2023, 23.10.2023 and 24.10.2023.”

About Leo

Leo, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. The film which marks the second collaboration of Lokesh and Thalapathy Vijay is said to be a completely different film from Vijay’s filmography. The film’s third single is also set to drop today evening which will be a melodious song, contrary to the initial two songs that have already been released. The tracks for the film are composed by Anirudh Ravichander, with the new song written by Vishnu Edavan and sung by Lothika Jha.

