Leo Telugu poster OUT: Thalapathy Vijay's intriguing look builds hype for Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial

The Telugu poster of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Leo has been unveiled today. The director had already indicated that a Leo update would be made today, but fans had no clue what that update would be. Now, the Telugu poster of Leo has been released by the makers. In the released poster, the most exciting part is the caption: Keep calm and avoid the battle.

Ever since the poster was unveiled, fans have been trying to dissect the caption mentioned in it. Even the first-look poster of Thalapathy Vijay from Leo had a very eye-catching caption similar to that of the Telugu poster. The previous caption reads, ‘In the world of untamed rivers, calm waters either become divine gods or dreaded demons.’ The poster has already received one million likes on Instagram within minutes of being released. This shows the hype surrounding the Lokesh Kanagaraj-directed film among the fans.

Set for theatrical release on October 19, Leo will hit theaters soon enough. Every event held in relation to Tamil cinema in recent times has been filled with Leo chants. Therefore, the buzz for Lokesh Kanagaraj’s second outing with Thalapathy Vijay after Master is incomparable to that of any other film. The film has been produced by S S Lalit Kumar for his production company, Seven Screen Studio.

Leo boasts a star-studded cast comprising Thalapathy Vijay, Trisha, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mansoor Ali Khan, and Mysskin. Other than the aforesaid names, many other big names are also rumored to be a part of the film, whose involvement in Leo is kept under wraps at the moment. The film is Vijay’s 67th film as the protagonist and Lokesh Kanagaraj’s fifth film.

Lokesh Kanagaraj has sky-high expectations to meet this time around. The filmmaker has also never had a flop in his career, and therefore he will be looking to maintain his winning streak this time as well. Lokesh has previously directed Maanagaram, Kaithi, Master, Beast, and Vikram. With the commencement of the Lokesh Cinematic Universe, or LCU, as it is popularly called, the interest in Lokesh’s films has doubled. It also has to be seen whether Leo will be part of the LCU or not.

