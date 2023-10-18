Leo: Thalapathy Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj film to become highest-opening Tamil film of all time

There’s seldom been a Tamil film in recent times that has engendered as much hype as Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo. Ever since the movie was announced, every other film-affiliated event has been pervaded with Leo chants. Such has been the fans' anticipation towards the film that the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial is on its way to attaining the highest opening for a Tamil film in history. Leo is touted to amass Rs 100 crore worldwide on its opening day, which will be the first for a Tamil film.

It is also salient to acknowledge that Leo is estimated to procure such myriad numbers at the box office in spite of a limited Hindi release. For context, Leo’s Hindi-dubbed version would not be released in national multiplex chains, as these chains demand a theatrically released film to have its OTT release only eight weeks after the release. But, akin to other Tamil releases, Leo will be released on an OTT platform merely four weeks after its theatrical outing.

Leo advance bookings emerge to be the highest for a Tamil film

The Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha starrer has attained Rs 100 crore through advance bookings for the opening weekend. Hence, Leo is guaranteed to have a record-setting opening at the box office. If Lokesh Kanagaraj manages to measure up to the sky-high expectations of fans, one can only wonder how many more records Leo will go on to make and break. To start with, the advance booking alone can be cited as historic.

It goes without saying that fans have immense trust in the filmmaking prowess of Lokesh Kanagaraj and his competence to showcase Thalapathy Vijay in all his glory. At the moment, Rajinikanth and Nelson Dilipkumar’s Jailer holds the title of the biggest Tamil opener. Meanwhile, Vijay’s biggest opener to date is Beast, which was released last year. It is most certain that records will be broken and history will be rewritten on October 19.

The hyped combo of Thalapathy Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj is back with Leo

As is known to all, Leo will mark the second collaboration between Thalapathy Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj after 2021’s Master. That film played a mammoth role in bringing the audience back to theaters after the COVID-19 surge. And, after Master, Lokesh has delivered a gigantic success with the Kamal Haasan-starrer Vikram. Thereby, he has elevated his position from a filmmaker who directs stars to a beloved star himself.

Indubitably, Leo is the most anticipated Tamil film of not just this year but of many years.

No early morning shows

It is particularly noteworthy that Leo is about to attain such huge numbers at the box office without the early morning shows. Seven Screen Studios, the production house bankrolling Leo, had approached the Madras High Court after the Tamil Nadu state government refused to grant permission for Leo’s early morning shows. For years now, early morning shows have been gloriously celebrated by fans all over Tamil Nadu, but earlier this year, the state government put a full stop to these shows. The reason was the death of an Ajith Kumar fan during the Thunivu release.

When we consider the aforementioned factor, Leo's advance booking numbers are even more impressive. Even without midnight and early morning shows and advance bookings not yet starting at many places, Leo is certain to open big at the box office.

Thalapathy Vijay fans demand more screens

Fans have waited long for Leo, and therefore the hype isn’t surprising at all. There is also a high demand among fans for more shows, and it isn't just limited to Tamil Nadu. The Leo hype is uniformly great in the neighboring states of Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana.

The release of Leo is a moment that has been patiently anticipated by film lovers for many months now. Consequently, the fans are eager to witness what Lokesh Kanagaraj has in store for them.

