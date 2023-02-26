Leo: Thalapathy Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj to wrap up the Kashmir schedule on THIS date; Read details

Thalapathy Vijay, the biggest crowd-puller of the Tamil film industry is reuniting with hitmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj after the massive success of Master, for his 67th outing in the industry. The project, which has been titled Leo, started rolling in Chennai in December 2022. The makers kickstarted the principal shooting of the film in Kashmir in January, this year, where the major portions of the project are filmed. Now, the latest reports have revealed an exciting update on the shooting schedule of Thalapathy Vijay's film.

As per the recent updates, the extensive Kashmir schedule of the highly anticipated film will be wrapped up by the fourth week of March, most on the 25th, Saturday. Later, director Lokesh Kanagaraj and his team are planning to go for a break that wiil last for 10 to 15 days, before kickstarting the next schedule of Leo. The rest of the portions of the film will be completely shot in Chennai, and the schedule is expected to begin by the second week of April 2023.

The entire shooting of the Thalapathy Vijay starrer will mostly get wrapped up in May, this year. Later, director Lokesh Kanagaraj and his technical team will concentrate on the post-production works of the film, which is expected to be wrapped up within a time span of 2 to 3 months. In between, the makers might treat the Tamil cinema audiences with the first teaser and first single of Leo. More details are expected to be revealed soon.