Leo: Thalapathy Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj's film to follow the trend of Salaar and Pushpa?

Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming film Leo is highly anticipated and awaited. The film is said to be part of Lokesh Kanagaraj Cinematic Universe (LCU). As the film is set to release in a few months, an exciting piece of news has raised expectations to a new level. The pan-Indian film is expected to follow the trend of movies like Salaar, Pushpa, Kantara, and others.

Thalapathy Vijay's Leo to release in two parts

According to the latest buzz, Leo will be released in two parts. Yes, there is a strong buzz in the tinsel town that Leo will follow the new trend of releasing in two parts after movies like Salaar: The Ceasefire, Pushpa 2: The Rule, Indian 2, and more. It is said that the conclusion of the first part will give a sneak peek into the sequel, which in turn, is likely to be released in 2025. However, an official confirmation regarding this is not yet made by the makers.

If one notices Lokesh Kanagaraj's films, it is understood that the director makes it a point to end with a new opening, leaving fans intrigued. Even in his last release Vikram, he introduced the character of Rolex towards the end of the film. His maiden venture, Maanagaram, too had a similar end. His blockbuster film Kaithi starring Karthi is getting a sequel. So it is yet to be seen what's in store for Leo.



About Leo

Leois scheduled to release on October 19. And as the shoot is already wrapped up, the patchwork is reportedly happening at a brisk pace in Kashmir. After that, the film will begin post-production.

Trisha Krishnan is the female lead of the film. She is pairing up with Vijay after 14 long years. Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, is playing the role of Antony Das, is returning as villain again in Leo. This will mark his debut in the Tamil film industry. The film also features a stellar star cast including Gautham Vasudev Menon, Arjun Sarja, Mysskin, Priya Anand, Mansoor Ali Khan, Mathew Thomas, and others in the supporting roles. Anirudh Ravichander is composing music for the film.

Manoj Paramahamsa is the director of photography. Leo is produced by Lalit Kumar, under the banner Seven Screen Studios.

