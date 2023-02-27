Leo: Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan's pic to Mysskin's wrap up, viral moments from sets
The team of Thalapathy Vijay and Lokesh Kangaraj's Leo is currently busy shooting in Kashmir and several pics from the sets are going viral on social media.
Thalapathy Vijay and Lokesh Kangaraj's upcoming film Leo is one of the most anticipated and awaited in the South. The team is currently busy shooting in Kashmir and several pics from the sets have surfaced on social media. From Vijay and Trisha Krishnan's pic to Gautham Menon's birthday celebrations, Leo has been trending on Twitter.
Director Mysskin, who plays a crucial role in Thalapathy Vijay's Leo, has wrapped up his portions in the film. He penned a thankful note to the team and mentioned they are shooting at -12 degree celsius in Kashmir. On February 27, director Mysskin took to social media to reveal that it was a wrap for him. He wrote, "I am returning to Chennai from Kashmir today. The entire team of 500 people worked in -12 degrees celsius to wrap up my portions. Stunt masters Anbariv brilliantly choreographed an action sequence. I was taken aback seeing the hard work and the love showered on me by the assistant directors. Producer Lalit, braving the cold climate, is working as a fellow worker."
Mysskin complimented Lokesh Kanagaraj and Thalapathy Vijay and wrote, After I completed my last shot, he hugged me. I kissed him on his forehead," "I am happy to have worked with my beloved brother Vijay as an actor. I will not forget his humility and the love he showered on me. Leo will definitely emerge a winner."
Check out Mysskin's note as he wraps up Leo's shoot
Gautham Vasudev Menon's birthday celebrations
On Saturday, Gautham Vasudev Menon turned 50th and celebrated his birthday on the sets of Leo in Kashmir. The makers took to Twitter and shared a pic from sets as Gautham cut the cake with the cast and crew. The pic shows GVM, producer Lalit Kumar, Lokesh Kanagaraj, DOP Manoj Paramahamsa, and the other members posing for the camera.
Sharing the image, the makers captioned, "@menongautham sir's birthday celebration from the sets of #LEO Wishing the man who redefined Kollywood with his cult classic films May this year be a BLOODY SWEET adventure sir #Thalapathy @actorvijay sir @Dir_Lokesh @trishtrashers @Jagadishbliss."
Another pic that is going viral is Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan posing together on a flight. The superstar's look with messy hair and beard for the film caught the attention big time by the audiences.
ALSO READ: Leo: Thalapathy Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj to wrap up Kashmir schedule on THIS date; Read details
Journalist. Taking baby steps to make it big. A graduate in mass communication and journalism, with two and half year...Read more