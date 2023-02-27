Leo: Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan's pic to Mysskin's wrap up, viral moments from sets

Thalapathy Vijay and Lokesh Kangaraj's upcoming film Leo is one of the most anticipated and awaited in the South. The team is currently busy shooting in Kashmir and several pics from the sets have surfaced on social media. From Vijay and Trisha Krishnan's pic to Gautham Menon's birthday celebrations, Leo has been trending on Twitter.

Director Mysskin, who plays a crucial role in Thalapathy Vijay's Leo, has wrapped up his portions in the film. He penned a thankful note to the team and mentioned they are shooting at -12 degree celsius in Kashmir. On February 27, director Mysskin took to social media to reveal that it was a wrap for him. He wrote, "I am returning to Chennai from Kashmir today. The entire team of 500 people worked in -12 degrees celsius to wrap up my portions. Stunt masters Anbariv brilliantly choreographed an action sequence. I was taken aback seeing the hard work and the love showered on me by the assistant directors. Producer Lalit, braving the cold climate, is working as a fellow worker."