Leo: Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha starrer teaser to release on THIS date?

There is hardly any film in recent times that has been as hyped as Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo. Every update pertaining to the film, no matter how small or big it is, has been received with much fanfare. Fans would be more than pleased to know that there is a new update about the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial.

As per the latest reports, the teaser for Leo will be out on August 15. No one expected the makers to release the teaser so soon, but the buzz is that the teaser will be out on the aforementioned date. Regardless, there has not been any official confirmation regarding the rumors, and only time will tell whether the teaser will indeed release on August 15 or not.

Leo teaser to be released on Independence Day

Even though there has been a strong buzz going around lately that the teaser for Thalapathy Vijay-led Leo will release this month itself, there has been no official confirmation as of yet. In the recent past, makers have chosen to release teasers for their films when the release date is around the corner. In the case of Leo, there are still two months until the grand release of this star-studded film.

If the rumors are indeed true, then this will definitely prove to be a treat for Tamil cinema lovers. Just a few days before the teaser drops, Rajinikanth’s Jailer will also be released. Therefore, fans can be excited for a great time as far as Tamil movies are concerned.

The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial boasts an ensemble star cast including the likes of Vijay, Trisha, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mansoor Ali Khan, and Mysskin. Along with the aforesaid names, there is also a strong buzz regarding many popular faces doing cameos in the film.

There has been no official confirmation regarding any cameo in the film, but the names that have been rumored to be making a special appearance in Leo include some of the biggest names in Tamil cinema. Dhanush and Chiyaan Vikram are just two names among the potential actors and directors who have been rumored to be part of the film.

