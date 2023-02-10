Leo: Thalapathy Vijay, Lokesh Kangaraj, Gautham Menon and team enjoy camp fire in Kashmir; See PIC

Thalapathy Vijay and Lokesh Kangaraj's Leo is one of the most awaited and anticipated movies in the South. Every single update of the film is going viral in seconds. Now, the director shared a perfect team pic featuring Vijay, Gautham Menon and others from the Kashmir shoot schedule. Clad in warm clothes, Vijay and the team can be seen posing with a fire camp. Lokesh Kangaraj took to Twitter and shared the pic with the caption, "#Kashmir #Leo (added ice and fire)." The pic is trending on the Internet and fans are sharing it on social media platforms. While one user commented, "FIRE", another fan asked, "where is Trisha" as she is not in the pic.

Take a look at Thalapathy Vijay and Leo team's pic here:

Trisha Krishnan not out of Leo A few days ago, several reports did rounds on the internet that Trisha Krishnan has walked out of the film. Reports of Trisha Krishnan out of Leo began when photos of her from the Chennai airport surfaced on social media. However, her mother Uma Krishnan, spoke to a Television channel and dismissed the rumours. The actress' mom said that she is still in Kashmir and busy shooting for her portions. The actress all put an end to the speculations as she took to her Instagram story and shared a glimpse from Kashmir as she shoots for Leo. Trisha Krishnan is playing the female lead opposite Thalapathy Vijay in the film, thus sharing the screen with the star after a long of 14 years.

ALSO READ: Leo: Trisha Krishnan walks out of Thalapathy Vijay and Lokesh Kangaraj's film? Actress' mom clarifies