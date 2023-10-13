Leo: Thalapathy Vijay starrer DENIED permission for 4 am shows; first screening to start at THIS time

Thalapathy Vijay’s upcoming film, Leo, is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated films of the year. The film, helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, features an ensemble cast including Trisha, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mysskin, Priya Anand, Mathew Thomas, and many more.

Leo screenings to start only at 9 am

With the film all set to release on October 19th, the hype surrounding it only keeps increasing. It was recently reported that the Tamil Nadu Government had granted special permission for Leo to be screened at 4 am and 7 am, and have five shows in total. However, industry tracker Manobala Vijayabalan has now reported that the state government has actually denied permissions for the film to be screened at 4 am and 7 am. He also shared the notice issued by the government in his social media.

According to the fourth point in the notice, the film can only start screening at 9 am. The notice read:

“All Theatres can screen only one special show, opening show will start at 9:00am and last show will end at 1:30am.”

Check out the official statement by the State Government:

The notice also mentioned that theaters will be allowed to have five shows of the film per day, between 9 am and 1:30 am. It was also clearly mentioned that the additional screening permission granted for a fifth show is only valid from 19th October, to 24th October.

About the film

Leo marks the second collaboration between Lokesh Kanagaraj and Thalapathy Vijay, after the 2021 action film Master. The film is bankrolled by SS Lalit Kumar and Jagadish Palanisamy under the banner of Seven Screen Studio. Manoj Paramahamsa cranks the camera while Anirudh Ravichander acts as the music composer of the film. So far, three singles from the film have been released, with the lead single, Naa Ready, being released in Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi as well. Lokesh Kanagaraj’s long time collaborator Philomin Raj is the editor of the film.

