LEO: Thalapathy Vijay starrer LEAKS in pirated websites moments after release

Thalapathy Vijay's latest film, Leo, is currently screening in theaters worldwide and is garnering significant popularity among fans and audiences. Shockingly, within hours of its initial theatrical release, the film was leaked. Leo, which premiered just a day ago, faced unauthorized distribution.

Some individuals even live-streamed it directly from the theater during its early 4 a.m. shows yesterday. Despite the makers' efforts to contain the situation, a full HD copy of the film was readily accessible on various pirated websites.

LEO opening scene leaks prior to release

Even though the full film had leaked in theaters, the film’s opening scene featuring Thalapathy Vijay had already leaked and shared across X (formerly Twitter) a day before the film’s release.

An opening sequence of the film Vijay and a Hyena was leaked online, where we can see the actor dressed in white, trying to fend off and control the wild animal. While the makers of the film were already trying to handle the situation, the team of X also conveyed to its users to say no to piracy and respect the creative works of artists and creators.

Thalapathy Vijay’s professional lineups

Now that the Thalapathy Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj film Leo is finally out for the viewers to watch and experience, also confirms that Leo is in fact part of the director’s Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU). The fans and audience can focus on the next biggie Thalapathy Vijay is set to star in.

The actor who is getting praise for his performance in this movie is next set to feature in a film directed by Maanaadu director Venkat Prabhu. The film which is tentatively titled Thalapathy 68 is being produced by AGS Entertainments with actors like Mic Mohan, Prabhu Deva, Prashanth, Sneha, Priyanka Arul Mohan, Meenakshi Chaudhary, and Vaibhav coming together. The film which has the musical expertise of Yuvan Shankar Raja is his second film Vijay after their 2003 collaboration Pudhiya Geethai. Ironically, this also marks the second collaboration of actress Sneha with Thalapathy as well, after their 2003 film Vaseegara.

ALSO READ: Thalapathy 68: Producer hints at starting promotions of Vijay’s next with Venkat Prabhu amidst Leo release