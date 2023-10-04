LEO: Thalapathy Vijay starrer makers announce U/A certification of Lokesh Kanagaraj film

The year’s most anticipated film Leo has been on the news for a while now and as the film is nearing its release date along with the trailer coming out tomorrow, fans and film lovers are eagerly waiting for what the second collaboration of Lokesh Kanagaraj and Thalapathy Vijay is going to cook up. As we all are waiting for the film and its trailer, the makers of the film have been notified that the film has received a ‘U/A’ certificate from the censor board. It can only be assumed that the movie will be soon shifted across the country to various distributors and theatre owners for a seamless viewing experience that awaits on the 19th of this month.

LEO releasing on October 19

The wait for the year’s most anticipated film Leo is set to end in a matter of couple weeks. The film which has been in the making for a while, always manages to rack up instant buzz in regard to its every update. This much anticipation for the film is not just cause of the insane amount of fan following Thalapathy Vijay has in the country but also cause of the fact that this marks his second collaboration with director Lokesh Kanagaraj after the 2021 film Master. The updates and various information that is being stirred up by the film and its makers make us believe that the film is set to be completely different from the usual style of films Thalapathy Vijay has been known to do. One can only wonder for now and bear witness to what is set to happen on October 19.

LEO Trailer

As a sudden relief to the waiting and anticipation of the film, the makers of LEO had earlier announced that they would be releasing the trailer of the film on October 5th. The film is expected to be an experimental and action-packed gangster film, with a large ensemble cast that includes Sanjay Dutt, Trisha, Arjun Sarja and many more. The cinematography of the film is fulfilled by cinematographer Manoj Paramhamsa while the music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

ALSO READ: Leo Trailer Date: Makers of Thalapathy Vijay starrer make official announcement with a new poster