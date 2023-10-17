Leo: Thalapathy Vijay starrer production company’s legal team meets with accident at Chennai HQ

The production company of Leo and their legal team have been busy trying to tackle the situation and avail special permissions for the film’s screening in Tamil Nadu. The legal team of the company was set to meet with the Home Secretary of the Tamil Nadu government this evening for a resolution on the above-stated matter.

Leo legal team meets with accident at Chennai HQ

While returning from the meeting with the Home Secretary, the team of lawyers asked for their car to be fetched at the headquarters in Chennai. The driver while fetching the car, accidentally rammed into a woman on a two-wheeler. Apparently, the accident has also stirred quite a commotion in the headquarters.

Meanwhile, the production team of Leo has been busy since this morning, wrapped in the legal formalities regarding the GO passed by the Tamil Nadu government, only allowing the screening of the film in TN from 9 a.m. The team approached the Madras HC this morning where Justice Anita Sumanth conveyed that the decision to reconsider the production company’s demand is left with the Tamil Nadu government itself.

The production company and government representatives were to convene together at 4 pm today to reach a conclusion on the matter and had met with Home Secretary Amudha IAS for further decisions on the matter.

Moreover, the bookings for the film are going on at a high demand as well. Most theatres are fully booked for the film’s first day in theatres. In neighboring states like Kerala and Karnataka, the film will be screened from 4 a.m. onwards with theatre seats fully packed for shows. The film is being treated as some kind of festival with all the awe and anticipation it is carrying forward.

About Leo

Leo, starring Thalapathy Vijay in the leading role is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by Seven Screen Studios. The film which is set in the backdrops of Kashmir is expected to be an out-and-out gory action-drama with the undertone of a gangster premise. According to recent interviews given by the director and the crew of the film, Leo will be a template action movie with a usual storyline but the craft and experimentation in the making of the film have made it into a unique piece of work.

As per the crew, the film’s introductory 10 mins and final 40 mins are very crucial for the film and must be watched without a miss. The film boasts an ensemble cast that includes, Sanjay Dutt, Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja, Gautham Menon, Mysskin, Priya Anand, Anurag Kashyap, and more is expected to be a satisfactory film from the Lokesh Cinematic Universe.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Leo: 4 am show for Vijay’s film? Madras HC to leave the decision to Tamil Nadu government