Leo: Thalapathy Vijay starrer to release without any cuts in the UK

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to alcohol and smoking

Leo, the much anticipated feature film by Lokesh Kanagaraj, starring Thalapathy Vijay is all set to have its worldwide theatrical release on October 19th.. Earlier, it was announced that the film would premiere a day prior, i.e on October 18th in Tamil Nadu. In the latest update related to the film, Ahimsa Entertainment, the film’s distributor in the United Kingdom has announced that the film will not face any cuts in the country.

The distribution company took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to announce this. The post reads,

“Out of respect for Lokesh Kanagaraj’s vision, we’re committing to NO CUTS for #Leo’s UK release. Every frame is essential, and audiences deserve to experience it in its raw form. Once we feel the film has reached a wide audience, we will switch to a 12A friendly version (sic)”

Ahimsa Entertainment also said that once they feel the film has reached a wide enough audience, they would be switching to a 12A version. 12A means that the film will be suitable for audiences of age groups 12 and above. Children below age 12 would only be permitted to watch the film in theaters if they are accompanied by an adult.

In India, Leo had earlier faced cuts in its song Naa Ready, composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The censoring required certain lyrics to be changed that promoted consumption of alcohol and smoking. It also required the omission of certain shots where the protagonist could be seen smoking. But these changes are only applicable in India.

More about Leo

The film is the fifth feature film of Lokesh Kanagaraj, and is rumored to be the third installment in the Lokesh Cinematic Universe, or popularly known as LCU. Apart from Thalapathy Vijay, the film will also feature Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mysskin, Priya Anand and more.

Cinematography for the film is helmed by Manoj Paramahamsa, while Kanagaraj’s frequent collaborator Philomin Raj is the editor.

Disclaimer: if you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or smoking, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same

