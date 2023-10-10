Leo: Thalapathy Vijay starrer's censor certificate out as CBFC orders 13 cuts, muting out abuses

Thalapathy Vijay's most anticipated film, Leo, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, recently received the censor certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and it has been doing rounds on the internet. The film, which is a part of the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU), is set to hit the screens on October 19, creating a buzz among fans and movie enthusiasts alike. However, it's worth noting that the CBFC's certification did come with a series of changes, including muting of certain swear words and modification of gory scenes.

Check out the censor certificate

It was earlier reported that Leo has been classified with a U/A certificate by the CBFC, indicating that it is suitable for a wider audience but with parental guidance. Along with this certification, the CBFC has mandated 13 changes to the film, which has garnered significant attention on social media platforms. These changes include the muting of explicit language used in the movie and alterations to some of the intense and violent scenes.

The alterations and cuts demanded by the CBFC will result in Leo having a runtime of 164 minutes, which translates to 2 hours and 44 minutes. This extended duration is bound to keep the audience engaged throughout the thrilling narrative.

About Leo

Leo boasts of an ensemble cast that includes Thalapathy Vijay, Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja, Gautham Menon, Mysskin, Priya Anand, and Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt. The film's script is a collaborative effort, with Rathna Kumar and Deeraj Vaidy co-writing alongside director Lokesh Kanagaraj.

The music for Leo is composed by the talented Anirudh Ravichander, while the cinematography is handled by Manoj Paramahamsa and the editing by Philomin Raj. The combination of these skilled artists promises an audio-visual treat for the audience.

The recently released trailer of Leo has already generated considerable excitement. The trailer hints at an intense storyline, revolving around a seemingly mild-mannered cafe owner who becomes a local hero through an unexpected act of violence. However, his newfound fame comes at a dark price as his past life starts catching up with him. Adding to the intrigue, the trailer showcases a formidable Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist. Fans of Vijay are also in for a special treat as he reunites with Trisha after nearly two decades, with Gautham Vasudev Menon playing the role of a cop.

