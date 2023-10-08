Leo: Thalapathy Vijay’s actioner to get a sequel? Director Lokesh Kanagaraj makes a major revelation

Leo, the highly anticipated action thriller, that features Thalapathy Vijay in the titular role, is set to have its grand theatrical release on October 19, Thursday. The much-awaited project marks the celebrated star's second onscreen collaboration with the talented filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj, after the massive success of the 2021-released movie, Master.

As you may know, the highly-awaited Leo trailer was released recently and has totally raised expectations over the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial. In his recent interview with Galatta Plus, the talented filmmaker about his sequel plans for the Thalapathy Vijay starrer, to the much surprise of his fans and cine-goers.

Will Thalapathy Vijay's Leo get a sequel?

In his interview with Galatta Plus, director Lokesh Kanagaraj hinted that Leo has the chance to get a sequel, just like his previous outings Kaithi and Vikram. However, the filmmaker refrained from revealing more details about it, as he could only speak about it after the release of the Thalapathy Vijay starrer.

"I can't say about Leo part 2 until the film is released. If Thalapathy Vijay calls me, then I will do it. My next projects are Thalaivar 171 (with Rajinikanth) and Kaithi 2 (with Karthi)," revealed Lokesh Kanagaraj in the interview. The director stated that he has only planned till Kathi 2, so far. He is planning to decide between the Rolex spin-off, and Vikram 2, once he wraps up the shooting of the Karthi starrer. But, it has been confirmed that there are high chances for Leo to get a sequel.

