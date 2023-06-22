Leo: Thalapathy Vijay's first look compared with Game Of Thrones poster; 'John Snow, John Vijay', say netizens

Thalapathy Vijay's Leo with Lokesh Kanagaraj is a highly anticipated film. The first look poster of the actor from the film was released, on the occasion of his birthday. While the first look went viral, a few netizens compared it with the popular English series, Game Of Thrones.

A few movie buffs on Twitter made a collage of Leo and Game Of Thrones posters and it's quite similar with the same background and theme. Yes, the Leo poster shows Thalapathy Vijay in his fierce, action-hero avatar, performing a high-voltage fight sequence with a blood-coated sledgehammer in his hand and a wolf behind him in a jungle. The poster reads, "In the world of untamed rivers, calm walters either become divine Gods or dreaded demons."

Uncanny or coincidentally, Leo's poster is quite a copy of Game Of Thrones. Except for the superstar's fierce avatar, the fox, sword and the background looks very very similar. An interesting comparison was made by a few netizens on social media. A user commented, "Can't even fathom this", a few took the comparison in a good way and wrote, "I feel the same vibe." Ever since the project was announced, the director hinted the plot to be based on fire, ice, and his cinematic universe (LCU).



Fans decode Loe first look with LCU

If we look closely at Leo's first poster, one can also spot a hand and teeth with bloodshed. If you are wondering whose hand it is and what's the theory, let us tell you. According to a few fans on Twitter, the hand and teeth belong to Vijay Sethupathi's character Santhanam from Master. They were quick enough to make connections to prove that Leo is part of Lokesh Cinematic Universe, where he will bring his old character back into action in the film. Well, if this is true or not, only time will tell. But this has surely left movie buffs excited for Leo.

About Leo

The first single Naa Ready from the highly anticipated film Leo is all set to release today as well. The lyrical promo video hints at another blockbuster track from the combination of music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Vijay.

Trisha Krishnan is the female lead of the film. She is pairing up with Vijay after 14 long years. Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, who is already impressed with his antagonist in KGF, is returning as a villain again in Leo. This will mark his debut in the Tamil film industry.

