Leo: Thalapathy Vijay’s second look from Lokesh Kanagaraj’s film is out; Fans are in love

Leo, the highly anticipated project which marks the second collaboration of popular star Thalapathy Vijay and renowned director Lokesh Kanagaraj, started rolling in Kashmir at the beginning of 2023. The movie, which is touted to be a gangster drama, has been garnering the attention of audiences with its stellar star cast, and highly promising announcement teaser. The makers of Leo recently released a special video on social media, welcoming celebrated Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt to the project.

Thalapathy Vijay's second look from Leo wins the internet

The video features Sanjay Dutt's entry into the sets of Leo, and his interaction with leading man Thalapathy Vijay, director Lokesh Kanagaraj, and the rest of the team members. However, what attracted the attraction of audience is Vijay's unique look in the video. Unlike the announcement teaser, the celebrated actor is seen sporting a thick, almost entirely silver beard, and a salt n pepper, messy hairdo.

For the unversed, the announcement teaser featured Thalapathy Vijay in a younger look. After the release of Sanjay Dutt's welcome video, Vijay fans and film fanatics have come to the conclusion that the actor is appearing in multiple looks in the film.