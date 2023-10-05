LEO: The magnificent Trisha Krishnan looks bewildered in new poster from the movie, prior to trailer release

Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo has been the talk of the town ever since the day rumors were spreading about the collaboration of ‘Vikram’ director Lokesh Kanagaraj again with Thalapathy after their previous venture in 2021, titled Master. As the days till the release of the film are numbered and the trailer of the film drops today evening, one can only assume up until then what is to be expected from the film.

The makers of the film have been completely making waves with updates and posters, just dropping the completely bewildered look of Trisha Krishnan from the film. Trisha is expected to play the wife of Thalapathy Vijay’s character which also makes it extra special for fans as the hit pair of Thalapathy and Trisha is coming back together on screen after many years.