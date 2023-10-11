Leo Third Single Anbenum OUT: Makers drop soulful song from Thalapathy Vijay-Trisha starrer

The makers of Thalapathy Vijay starrer Leo have dropped the third single from the film.

Oct 11, 2023
Leo Third Single Anbenum OUT
The official third single of Leo directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj has dropped on YouTube. Leo directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj has dropped on YouTube. The melodious track composed by Anirudh Ravichander is penned by Vishnu Edavan with voices lent by Lothika Jha and Anirudh Ravichander himself.

The lyrical video features Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha in a soulful track that tugs at your heartstrings. Launching the third single, the makers of the film tweeted, "Notification: New addition to your playlist #LeoThirdSingle is out now! #Anbenum #TeraHiJaaduHai #PremaOhAyudham #PreethiyaAayudha #AnmbezhumAayudham single is here." The song is released in multiple languages including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.

Check out Leo's song Anbenum

