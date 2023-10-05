LEO trailer breakdown: Thalapathy Vijay’s next will surely unleash all hell loose in theatres

Thalapathy Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj's film, Leo is all set to reach theatres this month and as promised the makers of the film have dropped the trailer of the film and with just one single glance at the trailer one can assume that the film is surely going to set theatres ablaze in the coming days.

The trailer features a timid Thalapathy Vijay in the introduction living a normal life with his wife (Trisha Krishnan) and the rest of his family, but all hell breaks loose when the bad guys are coming to ruin the day. The trailer features some great actors like Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon and many more.

Check out the official LEO trailer

Lokesh brings out a never-before-seen avatar of Thalapathy Vijay

The highly anticipated trailer of Thalapathy Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj’s film Leo has finally arrived and is extremely well among fans and up movie lovers alike. The trailer starts out with a voice-over by Thalapathy Vijay going on in the background narrating a story of a serial killer and the cop who is after him. The trailer goes over multiple characters from the film as the narration goes on and swiftly comes to a halt when the story and the events line up together.

The trailer shows Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan as a married couple living somewhere in the Kashmir part of India. As the trailer progresses there is a sudden shift in the tonality of the events and the bad guys are surely going after Thalapathy Vijay, mistaking him to be a gangster called Leo. It can be expected from the trailer that the rest of the movie will encapsulate how Thalapathy Vijay overcomes the doom in his life and how he’ll escape from baddies like Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Sarja.

The trailer surely went on a track to show Thalapathy Vijay to have two sets of characters in the film. One is called by his wife Parthi while the other is shown as Leo. Even though the trailer also suggests the fact that Parthi is being targeted as he looks similar to Leo, one can easily assume that they both are the same guy living two different lives. Though this may not be confirmed until the film releases later this month, it should be noted that the film’s first single Naa Ready had a tagline which read ‘Alter Ego.’

Moreover, fans have been taking it to the internet to shower their love for the actor and the film’s trailer while pulling up similarities and references from Lokesh’s previous film Vikram. Even the word ‘Rolex’ has been trending on X for a while now which was the name of the character actor Suriya played in the movie. It is still unsure whether Leo comes under the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU) like Kaithi and Vikram, but all answers will be cooked and ready to eat by October 19.