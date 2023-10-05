Leo Trailer: Thalapathy Vijay starrer’s trailer hints connections to LCU?; Check out fan theories

Thalapathy Vijay’s upcoming film, Leo, helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj has been on the receiving end of its fair share of hype. The film features an ensemble cast, including Trisha, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mysskin, Arjun Sarja, Sanjay Dutt, Mathew Thomas, and many more. With just 2 weeks left for the film to release, the hype is larger than ever.

Fans speculate Leo’s connections to the LCU

The makers of the film have been busy over the past month, promoting the film using posters, songs, and now, trailers. The official trailer of the film just dropped, and fans have quickly used it to speculate connections of the film to the coveted Lokesh Cinematic Universe, or the LCU. Although none of these will officially be confirmed until Leo releases, much of the fun of watching a Lokesh Kanagaraj film comes from the theories that are made prior to the release of the film. The case was the same before his 2022 film Vikram, where fans speculated connections to Kaithi. The director confirmed the connection the night before release, asking the audience to revisit Kaithi before watching Vikram.

Check out the theories fans have made about leo:

The profession-connection

The immediate and most obvious connection that fans made was with respect to Leo Das’ profession. It was revealed in the trailer that while Antony Das and Harold Das, played by Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Sarja respectively, were criminals, Leo Das was a police officer. Fans were quick to theorize the connections not just to Vikram, but also to the character of Bejoy and Napoleon, played by Narain and George Maryan, in Kaithi. If all three of them are part of the police department, then it wouldn’t come off as a surprise if their stories are related as well.

The Das connection

Another quick connection that the fans made was with the surname of the characters. All the lead characters in Leo happen to have the surname ‘Das’. But that is not where the connection ends. The character of Arjun Das in Kaithi was named Anbu Das, and the one played by Harish Uthaman was named Adaikalam Das. However, whether Leo Das is related to other Das’ is yet to be seen. But if we know one thing for sure, there are no coincidences in Loki’s world!

The Cinematographic connection

Vikram’s ending was taken to a whole new level with the introduction of Rolex, played by Suriya, who was the immediate boss of Adaikalam and Anbu Das. Ardent fans quickly noticed that the pose of Leo Das, standing in the middle of the crowd, was quite similar to Rolex’s pose at the end of Vikram.

Additionally, the scene before that in the trailer, where Thalapathy Vijay was sitting on a rocking chair, with a little girl sleeping on his chest was quite reminiscent of Kamal Haasan from Vikram.

There are no limits to the theories that fans come up with. But whether the theories hold true or not is something that will only be known when the film releases on the 19th of October.

