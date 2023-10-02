Leo Trailer Update: Thalapathy Vijay's highly-anticipated release date revealed

Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming film Leo, is undoubtedly one of the most hyped films of the year. The film, helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, is all geared up for its grand release on 19th October. As the makers release more updates related to the film, the hype surrounding it only keeps increasing.

The makers of the film have revealed the official posters of the film in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil and Hindi. Apart from that, two songs from the film have been released as well. But the biggest promo the fans are waiting eagerly for is the trailer of the film. Now, the makers of the film have taken to social media to announce that the film’s official trailer will release on the 5th of October. Seven Screen Studio, the production house of the film, shared the post on their social media with the caption:

“Your order is being prepared. #LeoTrailer is on its way! Get ready to enjoy your meal; Unga (your) delivery partner @7screenstudio will deliver them on October 5th”

Check out the post by Seven Screen Studio below:

About the film

Leo marks the second collaboration between Lokesh Kanagaraj and Thalapathy Vijay, after the 2021 action film Master. The Mersal actor plays the titular character of Leo Das. The film also features Sanjay Dutt as Antony Das, Arjun Sarja as Harold Das, Trisha, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mysskin, Maya S Krishnan, Mathew Thomas, Mansoor Ali Khan, Priya Anand, and many more, apart from Thalapathy Vijay.

It is also speculated that Leo is a part of the coveted Lokesh Cinematic Universe, or the LCU for short. The LCU already includes the 2019 film Kaithi, starring Karthi, and the 2022 film Vikram, which starred Kamal Haasan.

The film is produced by SS Lalit Kumar and Jagadish Palanisamy, under the banner of Seven Screen Studio. The cinematography department is handled by Manoj Paramahamsa, known for films like Enai Noki Paayum Thota, and Beast. He will also be seen cranking the camera for Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram and Chiyaan Vikram’s Dhruva Natchathiram.

The music composition for the film has been done by Anirudh Ravicahnder, who has also acted as a playback singer for the film. The editing of the film is done by Lokesh Kanagaraj’s frequent collaborator Philomin Raj.

