Leo: Trisha Krishnan walks out of Thalapathy Vijay and Lokesh Kangaraj's film? Actress' mom clarifies

Thalapathy Vijay and Lokesh Kangaraj's Leo is currently the most talked about film in Tinseltown. The latest reports that have been doing bouts is that Trisha Krishnan is out of the film. Yes, several reports claimed that she opted out of the film due to creative differences. However, Trisha's mother issued a clarification and shared the truth. Reports of Trisha Krishnan out of Leo began when photos of her from the Chennai airport surfaced on social media. However, her mother Uma Krishnan, spoke to a Television channel and dismissed the rumours. The actress' mom said that she is still in Kashmir and busy shooting for her portions. Several reports also stated that due to extreme weather conditions in Kashmir, Trisha Krishnan fell sick on the sets of Leo and returned home. But her mother also confirmed that these rumours are not true at all.

Today, Trisha Krishnan took to her Instagram story and shared a glimpse from Kashmir as she shoots for Leo. With this, it is also confirmed that she is very part of the film and the reports are baseless. Take a look at Trisha Krishnan's pics from Leo's Kashmir schedule:



Vijay and Trisha reunite in Leo Leo aka Thalapathy 67, the highly anticipated gangster film that features popular star Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role, went on floors recently. The highly anticipated project, which is directed by hitmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj, marks VIjay's reunion with the popular South Indian actress Trisha Krishnan, after a long gap of over 14 years. The much-loved onscreen pair of Tamil cinema, who has earlier shared the screen in blockbuster films Gilli, Thirupaachi, Aathi, and Kuruvi, will share the screen for the fifth time, in Leo. If the reports are to be believed, Trisha Krishnan will be seen playing the wife of Vijay's character in the film. the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial is not just the 67th outing of Thalapathy Vijay but also the 67th project for its leading lady, Trisha Krishnan. About Leo Leo features senior Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt as the lead antagonist. The film also features a stellar star cast including Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mysskin, Priya Anand, Mansoor Ali Khan, Priya Anand, Mathew Thomas, Sandy Master, and others in pivotal roles. Anirudh Ravichander composes the music for the project.

ALSO READ: Dhruva Natchathiram: Chiyaan Vikram-Gautham Vasudev Menon’s delayed film to hit the theatres soon?