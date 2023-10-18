LEO: Udhayanidhi Stalin watches Thalapathy starrer ahead of release confirming these DEETS about film

Tamil Nadu minister and actor Udhayanidhi Stalin was one of the few people who had the opportunity to watch the film Leo starring Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role just one day away from its release. The ‘Maamannan’ actor is quite fond of films and runs the production company, Red Giant Films. This makes him one of the most viable sources for providing and distributing entertainment in Tamil Nadu.

Recently, after watching the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial, Udhayanidhi Stalin shared a tweet through his official X handle, which read, “Thalabathy @actorvijay Anna’s #Leo @Dir_Lokesh excellent filmmaking, @anirudhofficial music, @anbariv master @7screenstudio #LCU! All the best team!” Adding the hashtag of LCU in his tweet with a winking emoji beside it, the man has officially confirmed the presence of LCU in the film Leo.

Check out Udhayanidhi Stalin’s official tweet

The tweet given by Udhayanidhi Stalin confirmed the suspicions of the film being part of the director’s cinematic universe. This makes the anticipation of all the movies rise in high terms as in the potential future the film could possibly connect all the other films in the franchise and in the end come together for a movie where all the actors in the movie, mainly Kamal Haasan, Thalapathy Vijay, Suriya, and Karthi could likely come together for something big.

The anticipation which builds as the days go by is set to come to an end in just a day as the film will be hitting the big screens in just a matter of hours. All fan theories, speculations and anticipations will soon be answered when the Lokesh Kanagaraj-Thalapathy Vijay starrer releases in theatres on October 19.

About Leo and LCU

The Thalapathy Vijay starrer being the pallbearer for the forwarding of Lokesh Cinematic Universe certainly brings up the hype towards the cinematic universe. Even recently the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar made the streaming of Kamal Haasan starrer Vikram be viewed for free, indicating something special is brewing. Moreover, the director of the film had earlier confirmed that Leo will be a completely different movie from what a usual Thalapathy Vijay starrer would entail. The movie is said to have no punch dialogues, no introductory song or fight and nothing that makes it a usual pot-boiler film.

ALSO READ: LEO Advance Booking: Thalapathy Vijay starrer is a volcano waiting to erupt; Records pre-sales of Rs 160 crore