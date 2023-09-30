Leo: UNSEEN photo of Trisha Krishnan from Kashmir shoot surfaces online
An unseen picture of Trisha Krishnan back from Leo shoot days in Kashmir has recently surfaced on social media and she looks beautiful in this candid picture amid the snowy surrounding
Key Highlight
As the highly anticipated release of Leo, starring Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan, draws closer, fans of the iconic duo are being treated to a delightful blast from the past. An unseen photograph of Trisha Krishnan, taken during the shooting of Leo in the picturesque landscapes of Kashmir, has recently surfaced on social media. The image encapsulates the ethereal beauty of the actress against a backdrop of pristine snow, painting her as a true snow princess.
In the enchanting photograph, Trisha is seen donning a long jacket and a pastel violet suit, perfectly in harmony with the snowy surroundings. The image also features the actress in the company of a friend, sharing a candid moment that exudes warmth and camaraderie.
Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha's magic recreated
The reunion of Trisha Krishnan and Thalapathy Vijay on the silver screen after a hiatus of fifteen long years has been a major talking point among fans and film enthusiasts. The duo's previous collaborations in films such as Ghilli and Kuruvi left an indelible mark on Tamil cinema, thanks to their exceptional on-screen chemistry. With Leo, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj produced under the prestigious banner of Seven Screen Studios, and bankrolled by Lalith Kumar, fans are eagerly anticipating the rekindling of this magical partnership.
Trisha Krishnan, an actress celebrated for her versatility and charisma, has been a beloved figure in the South Indian film industry for over two decades. Her return to the screen alongside Thalapathy Vijay is met with immense excitement and nostalgia. The anticipation for Leo has reached a fever pitch, with fans eagerly counting down the days until its release on October 19, 2023.
A star-studded movie
The film's trailers and promotional material have already generated significant buzz, promising a riveting cinematic experience. With the backdrop of Kashmir's breathtaking landscapes and the star power of Trisha Krishnan, Thalapathy Vijay, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Arjun Das, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mansoor Ali Khan, Priya Anand, Mathew Thomas, Sandy Master, and more, Leo is poised to captivate audiences. Fans are all set to witness the magic recreated by this iconic duo just like they did in the past.
As the release date draws near, the unveiling of this enchanting photograph of Trisha Krishnan amidst the Kashmir snow adds another layer of excitement to the already feverish anticipation surrounding Leo.
Upcoming projects of Trisha
The actress's most recent appearance was in Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan part 2. In addition to her role in Leo, she will be seen in the Tamil film The Road, directed by Arun Vaseegaran, scheduled for release on October 6th. Furthermore, the actress is also slated to join the cast of Jeethu Joseph's upcoming project, Ram, which stars Mohanlal, Indrajith Sukumaran, Samyuktha Menon, Anoop Menon, and several other notable actors.
