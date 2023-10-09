Leo: Writer Rathna Kumar says Lokesh Kanagaraj’s movie is ‘massive’, even before Anirudh Ravichander’s music

Thalapathy Vijay’s upcoming film, Leo, is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated films of the year. The film, helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, features an ensemble cast, and is all set to hit the silver screens on October 19th.

Writer Ratna Kumar calls Thalapathy Vijay’s performance the biggest takeaway

With the release date fast approaching, the makers of the film are busy with its promotions. Apart from the songs from the film, the film’s trailer also released on 5th October, garnering a positive response throughout. In the latest news, the co-writer of the film, Rathna Kumar, has revealed more details about the film. In an interview with tamilcinemareview, the writer-director revealed that Thalapathy Vijay’s performance in the film is sure to leave the audience amused, and even called it the biggest takeaway from the film. He said that the Master actor was not portraying a character, but rather living as the character.

Additionally, Kumar also revealed that he watched Leo at the edit table, using reference music, and it looked tight and massive even then. He said that when Anirudh Ravichander adds his music to it, it is sure to elevate the film, adding a whole new layer to it as well. The Aadai director also revealed that Lokesh Kanagaraj trusts Anirudh blindly when it comes to music composition.

A loose translation of what Rathna Kumar said will be:

“Right now, there is a controversy surrounding a word said in the trailer, all of that is interconnected to the story. It only works when all the pieces of the puzzle are put together, and you the picture as a whole. That’s why all the characters are important. They have things to do up until the last frame in the film. As Lokesh said, it’s a repeat-watch. One time is mandatory, everyone has to. Rewatch is where the audience begins working as well. The film is sure to captivate the audience, grabbing their attention for sure. Even if he (Thalapathy Vijay) is not part of the scene, the conversation will either be around him or what he said. He is omnipresent in the film. When we come out of the theaters, we’ll understand that Thalapathy Vijay lived as Leo. Even we’ll be amused by his performance. The biggest takeaway from the film is Vijay sir’s performance.We’ll forget everything else. We just watched the film using reference music on the edit table, he asked me how it was. He said Ani hasn’t started working, and even without the music, the film is good. This was a compliment. Because whenever Loki speaks, he says there is a ‘devil’ named Ani above all of this. He will take care. He had that much love and respect for Ani. If I find the film so tight and massive right now, there is going to be a bigger layer on top of this with the music. It is going to get more exciting when the layer is added. That’s because we worked on even the smallest of characters right from the writing stage.”

More about the film

Leo marks the fifth directorial venture of Lokesh Kanagaraj, and his second collaboration with Thalapathy Vijay after Master in 2021. The film features an ensemble cast including Trisha Krishnan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mansoor Ali Khan, Mysskin, Mathew Thomas, and many more. The film is bankrolled by SS Lalit Kumar and Jagadish Palanisamy under the banner Seven Screen Studio. Manoj Paramahamsa cranks the camera for the film, while the editing is done by Lokesh Kanagaraj’s frequent collaborator Philomin Raj.

